Charvil youngsters raise more than £340 from litter pick for new school sensory garden

A trio of youngsters from a primary school in Charvil have carried out a litter pick, raising more than £340 towards the creation of a sensory garden at their school.

Rose Brown and Jessica Hilling, both 10, and Megan Jeffery, nine, carried out their ‘Junk for Joy’ challenge over the weekend of Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 28,

Their fundraiser is part of a larger ‘10k Your Way’ campaign, in which Charvil Piggott School Association (CPSA) asked pupils to carry out 10k over the weekend of Friday, June 25 to Sunday, June 27 to fundraise towards the £2,000 target to install and design a sensory garden at Charvil Piggott Primary School.

Originally, the trio had aimed to follow a 10km route across Charvil, collecting 10kg of litter.

But, after trawling the streets and parks of Charvil, the girls, who were also joined in their efforts by eco-group Charvil Matters on Sunday, managed to collect more than 40kg of litter, covering just over 10km.

The girls, who found the parks and bushes to be the areas encompassing the most litter as opposed to the residential streets, smashed their initial target of £100, raising more than £340.

Jessica’s mum Sarah Hilling, said: “We are so proud of their efforts and enthusiasm. They are keen to make an hour of litter picking a regular stint to help look after their local environment.”

The fundraiser can be viewed at: https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/junk-for-joy-with-jess-megan-and-rose