Twyford borough councillor raises concerns over proposals for 200 homes at Bridge Farm site

A Twyford borough councillor has raised concerns over proposals to build 200 new homes on land at Bridge Farm in Twyford.

The plans have been unveiled by developer Croudace Homes in its pre-application proposals, outlined on a website dedicated to the proposed development.

The 200 new homes would consist of a mixture of terraces, flats, detached homes and townhouses, with 447 parking spaces.

The plans also include new vehicle access arrangements on the A4, as well as an integrated pedestrian and cycle route and new parkland.

The land at Bridge Farm currently consists of approximately 29 acres of agricultural land.

The land was originally identified as a potential site for new homes in Wokingham Borough Council’s (WBC) draft Local Plan, which was published in January last year.

Croudace Homes is in the process of applying for outline planning permission.

Councillor Lindsay Ferris, (Lib Dem, Twyford), said: “There are serious issues about the access to the site from the A4, via a roundabout, which will be close to the current A321/A4 roundabout.

“The very nature of this access would mean the site would not be integral with the rest of Twyford and could be seen as a separate community.

“Also the A4 is a very busy road and this development will just add to the traffic congestion on the road at busy times.”

He added: “Parts of the site flood and it is important to retain (if not enlarge) the wildlife corridor associated with the River Loddon and its tributaries.

“This development could impinge on this important corridor without which we could lose some of our local wildlife. A number of three-storey properties are proposed on the site, this is out of character with the vast majority of Twyford and just seems a way of adding extra properties on the site.”

Fraser Campbell of Croudace Homes, said: “The impact on traffic is an understandable concern – however, we have prepared a transport assessment that will be submitted with the planning application, which indicates that the proposed development would result in approximately three extra trips per minute during the AM and PM peak hours.

“This would not represent a significant increase on existing traffic levels.”

He added: “The proposed vehicle access has been sited on the A4 to make sure that vehicles are not forced to pass through the centre of Twyford.”

Mr Campbell added the site has a direct connection to the Wargrave Road, through a bridge over the Henley Branch Line, which residents of the proposed could use to walk or cycle into the village.

On flooding, he said: “No homes would be built in the part of the site that floods, which would be given over to new landscaping and planting.

“Achieving a biodiversity net gain is a key part of these proposals, and this includes making enhancements to support flora and fauna and enhance this part of the wildlife corridor along the River Loddon.

Mr Campbell said there would ‘be a small number of three-storey buildings at appropriate locations within the site, just as there are a small number of three-storey buildings in the village at the moment’.”

Visit www.bridgefarmtwyford.co.uk to view the proposals.