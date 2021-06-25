Twyford Bowling Club to hold open day this Sunday

There is a chance to try outdoor bowls at the Twyford Bowling Club open day this Sunday.

The event, will run from 1pm to 5pm and is open to anyone from newcomers and novices to more experienced players.

An outside bar will also be open.

The club has implemented a booking system for the day in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Social distancing will also be in place, as well as a one-way system, the need to check in, masks and hand sanitiser stations.

Discussing the previous open day on Sunday, May 30, chairwoman Ann Harris, said: “The day was a great success far better than we ever imagined.

“Many of our guests stayed for the entire duration, trying out all the different games we had set up. We even had a children sections with various targets to aim for.

“On the day we had ten people sign up as full members, plus a number have said they will be coming to Friday night coaching to get a bit more experience, and others will be attending the next event on Sunday 27th June."

“We are very grateful to our volunteers who helped out on the day as everyone was working flat out looking after our guests, this included the outside bar."



She added: “On the 27th June, we are holding another open day for those people who couldn’t make the 30th May, and for those who would like to come back and try again with a view to joining on the day.



“We are very grateful to Bowls England for all the help and support they have given our club in making not only the Open Days successful, but assisting in how we engage with a wider audience of potential players.”

To book a slot and for more information contact: twyfordbowlingclub@gmail.com or call 07952370096.