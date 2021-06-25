Hurst Show & Country Fayre to take place this weekend with celebration of village community spaces

Committee members will be closely monitoring proceedings as the Hurst Show & Country Fayre returns with a celebration of the village’s community spaces.

The annual event, which was mainly hosted online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place this Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

The show will celebrate community spaces in Hurst by taking place at a number of different locations around the village.

In keeping with the current COVID-19 guidelines, show organisers have been working closely with Wokingham Borough Council to ensure the event is compliant with the current restrictions and is monitoring Government guidance continually.

Committee members will be present at key locations to monitor numbers to prevent groups of more than 30 people gathering and to advise attendees to move through the locations.

Measures will also be in place to ensure people observe social distancing.

Visitors are not being asked for an entry fee for this year’s event. Instead donations to local charities including the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice are welcome.

The show will feature two trails taking guests around the village, including the Garden Gate Arts Trail which will see artists display their work in their gardens.

A new family treasure hunt will also see youngsters travel around the village solving clues to win a small prize.

The village green will play host to drop-in sessions where attendees can see many of the show’s popular attractions including Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs, enter their dogs into dog show classes and take part in ‘have-a-go’ activities such as hobby-horse jumping.

Craft stalls and activities for youngsters including animal petting and pottery painting by the charity Just Around the Corner will also be on offer at St Nicholas CofE Primary School field, and classic cars will also be displayed further along down the road.

The village’s new Community Orchard will host a range of children’s activities including skittles, archery and Guess the Crushed Car, the church book stall will also run nearby and on Saturday only, Hurst Bowling Club will open its doors for taster sessions.

Chairwoman Suzy Turner, said: “Given the crazy 12 months we have all faced and how important the support and kindness of the village has been to so many of us, we are carefully crafting what we hope will be a celebration of all the wonderful things about Hurst.

“By encouraging people to move around the village, we aim to not only limit the numbers of people congregating in any one area, but also encourage visitors to explore our fantastic village.

“And of course, we will again be raising much needed funds for our local good causes.”

Attendees can donate to local charities via the Hurst Show and Country Fayre JustGiving page: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hurstshow-2021

For more information visit www.hurstshow.uk or and for the latest updates follow @HurstShow on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.