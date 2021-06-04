Concerns raised over Charvil planning application to build four new houses

Concerns have been raised over a planning application to build four new houses in Charvil.

The application, by Mr G Levy, proposes to build four new houses with a new access road and associated parking and landscaping.

The application site is on the southern side of Old Bath Road, to the east of its junction with Lime Tree Close.

The four new houses will comprise of two three-bed and two four-bed properties, situated to the rear of 6 Old Bath Road.

Since going to public consultation, the application has received a host of comments and objections, some of which include concerns over the increase in traffic, the additional access point ‘increasing the dangers of accidents after the sharp corner’, and the entry road being ‘too narrow’.

Objecting to the application, Charvil Parish Council cited reasons such as it being an ‘unacceptable backland’ development, concerns over loss of privacy and security of neighbouring properties, highways and landscape.

In its comment the council said: “Because of the sloping nature of the site, the proposed semi-detached dwellings will appear more than two storeys to the residents of 8 Old Bath Road, and will overlook the garden of this property.”

Other objections from neighbours include the loss of privacy and overlooking, loss of daylight, pollution, the noise of traffic ‘seriously adversely’ affecting their property and the ‘increase’ of traffic on Old Bath Road.

The public consultation on the application ends on Wednesday, June 9.

Agent Davis Planning Ltd, which is acting on behalf of the applicant, has been contacted for comment.

The application can be found at: https://planning.wokingham.gov.uk/FastWebPL/detail.asp?AltRef=211195&ApplicationNumber=211195&AddressPrefix=&Postcode=&KeywordSearch=&Submit=Search