Twyford dementia charity launch mini-taster video for National Dementia Action Week

A charity is marking National Dementia Action Week by releasing a mini-taster video of its dementia training course for one week only.

Twyford-based Understanding Dementia’s YouTube video went live on Monday this week and is available until Sunday.

The charity has been conducting courses through Zoom for family members and friends who are carers supporting someone with dementia.

Its third set of training has already begun, but those interested can still join the waiting list for the autumn course.

Shirley Pearce, founder of Understanding Dementia, said: “One in three of us will develop dementia during our lifetime, so this problem is not going away. There is a huge need for support to those caring for people with dementia and we plan to expand our training programme.

“We are developing courses for health and care professionals who work with people who have dementia, either in a care home or within their own home.”

The YouTube video can be found at understandingdementia.co.uk or on its Facebook page at @understandingdm

For more information or to join the waiting list for one of the courses, email: lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk