Prince Philip and Louis Baylis trust's support Crazies Hill charity with IT upgrade

The Louis Baylis Trust has joined forces with the Prince Philip Trust Fund to support a Crazies Hill charity which helps youngsters with special needs.

Camp Mohawk is a day centre which supports more than 1,000 children and young people with both cognitive and physical special needs and their families.

A total sum of £3,400 was provided – half from each trust – to be used for an ‘essential’ upgrade of the charity’s IT system.

This will aid the charity in streamlining its bookings for family visits and respite sessions, family registration and communication with staff, volunteers and beneficiaries.

The funding from the Prince Philip Trust Fund is part of £34,200 which has been provided this month to 18 local charities at the trust’s first meeting of the board of trustees this year. This was the trust’s first meeting since the passing of its patron, Prince Philip, last month.

Ross Wilson, treasurer and trustee, said: “Prince Philip was not only an inspirational chairman and patron, he was a leader and a pragmatist and he could see the power in working together for the benefit of others.

“I am certain he would be delighted to know that his legacy lives on, not only through our grants to many local charities and good causes, but in our collaboration with the Louis Baylis Trust.”

Peter Sands, chairman of the Louis Baylis Trust, which owns the Advertiser, said: “It is amazing just what can be achieved through teamwork and collaboration and the trustees of the Louis Baylis Trust were delighted to collaborate with The Prince Philip Trust [Fund] in the interests of making something special happen for Camp Mohawk which is such a wonderful local organisation focused on social needs of our community.”

Tina Jacobs from Camp Mohawk, said: “Through all our projects we aim to help reduce the isolation and exclusion felt by many young people with special needs, build confidence and resilience and improve quality of life.

“We encourage social interaction, offer accessible adventures, provide space to relax and help build skills – all in a positive, inclusive, supportive environment. Visits may last an hour or a day but the benefits, for both young people and their families, can last a lifetime. We can't do what we do without the support of organisations like the Prince Philip Trust [Fund] and the Louis Baylis Trust.”