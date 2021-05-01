Round-up: Wokingham Borough Council elections 2021

The three main political parties are contesting all 18 seats up for grabs at the Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) election next week.

Voters in the borough go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 for the delayed election, which was due to take place in May 2020 but had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

It will see all three of the Wokingham party leaders try to cling onto their seats on the council.

John Halsall, the incumbent borough council leader for the Conservative party, will be fending off Liberal Democrat challenger Martijn Andrea and Labour candidate Stuart Cranier in Cllr Halsall’s current seat of Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe.

Meanwhile, in Twyford, Liberal Democrat leader Lyndsay Ferris will be defending his place on the council against Conservative candidate Grant Woolner and Labour activist Caroline Hill.

Wokingham Labour leader Andy Croy will be hoping to cling on to his seat in Bulmershe & Whitegates, but will have to see off the Conservative Party’s Shahid Younis and Sheila Jordan of the Liberal Democrats.

WBC has been controlled by the Conservative Party for almost 20 years – the Tories hold 31 of the 54 seats – and they will be looking to increase their majority in May.

Candidates from three other political parties are seeking votes at the local elections this year.

The Green Party is fielding seven candidates in wards across the borough, while two members of a new party called the Freedom Alliance are standing for election this year as well.

Finally, candidate Louise Timlin of Women’s Equality Party is running to represent Evendons ward.