Wokingham Borough mayor launches Roll of Honour to recognise support efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

Individuals and organisations across the Wokingham Borough are being recognised for going ‘above and beyond’ to support residents during the pandemic.

Wokingham Borough’s mayor Cllr Malcolm Richards launched a Roll of Honour last month in a bid to recognise the efforts of those who have made a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominations, which are still open, can be made by anyone for as many people or organisations within the Wokingham Borough.

All nominees receive a letter of thanks from the mayor and have their name added to the Roll of Honour which can be found on the council’s website.

More than 500 nominations have already been made and as stated on the Wokingham Borough Council webpage listing the nominees, some of these include:

Twyford Berks COVID-19 Community Support Group for being a ‘lifeline’ to vulnerable and shielding people.

Sarah Johnson for her efforts in running the Twyford Berks COVID-19 Community Support Group.

The Cowshed Charity for helping ‘thousands’ of people suffering hardship.

Trefor Fisher for ‘setting up’ Sonning Support and working ‘tirelessly’ in the community.

Sam Bramwell, founder of the Twyford Berks COVID-19 Community Support Group said: “The Twyford Covid Community Group is exceptionally proud to be nominated.

“This nomination is for every single volunteer who has helped and continues to support our lovely residents through this pandemic.

“We are still helping a few residents with dog walking, shopping and prescription deliveries.

“More importantly this tragic event in our lives has brought many of us closer together as a community and many of us have made some lovely friends as a result of it.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone and feel very proud for our nomination.”

Sonning parish councillor Trefor Fisher, who has carried out many tasks during the pandemic, including dog walking, prescriptions and shopping, said: “Many thanks are due to the whole Sonning Support team for the many hundreds of tasks completed over the last year, sometimes in very tricky circumstances.

“Each and every one of them should feel very satisfied at a job well done.”

He added: “It was very much a team effort (and still is – we’ve just put out a call for assistance with shopping and prescription).

“Although I have done many tasks myself, I always had a sense of guilt as I sat at my computer organising for a volunteer to go out on the “front line”, especially when going to the shops or the pharmacy was probably a lot more dangerous than it is now.”

Wokingham Borough mayor Cllr Malcolm Richards, said: “We have been so impressed with the quality of nominations we’ve received so far as part of the Covid Roll of Honour. The stories are truly heart-warming and celebrate the fantastic efforts of our local heroes living and working in Wokingham Borough.

“The past 12 months or so have been extremely tough for a lot of people. Many of our nominees have been a lifeline to others and we’re so pleased to be able to celebrate those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference.”

Nominations can be made at: https://www.wokingham.gov.uk