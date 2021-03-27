Twyford dementia charity to run virtual family quiz night to mark St George's Day

A dementia charity is set to run an online family quiz to mark St George’s Day in April.

The virtual quiz, which is part of Twyford-based Understanding Dementia’s campaign to raise much-needed funds after a year of not being able to put on fundraising events, will take place on Friday, April 28 from 6.30pm to 8pm.

There is no charge to take part in the event, however, the charity will be asking for donations on the night.

Shirley Pearce, the charity’s founder and trainer, says: “We are so pleased to be able to run this online quiz. Our series of dementia training courses has been a great success, but in order to build on this further, we do now need to raise some funds. We hope that lots of people will join in the fun.”

To register your interest in the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/262024818732155