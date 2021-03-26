Wargrave man raises more than £5,300 for mental health charity

A running fundraiser has earned more than £5,300 for a mental health charity by running and cycling during February.

Phil Mockett, from Wargrave, spent the month running 258km, the equivalent of more than six marathons, and cycling an additional 177km to raise money for Papyrus.

The 31-year-old, who lost a close work colleague and friend in January, pledged to complete at least 10km every day during February in memory of his friend.

Throughout his fundraising challenge, Phil has been aided by his colleagues at Marlow-based marketing agency BWP Group.

Phil said: “We have all lost someone that we know, be it family or friend, and to lose someone like this feels even more difficult.

“When I found out about the stats around suicide and how it is the biggest killer of young people I was shocked, as nobody talks about it until it happens, which is incomprehensible.

He added: “Suicide is not something that anyone wants to think about, but I believe Papyrus have done some great work to turn the spotlight on an urgent issue.

“One life lost is one too many and Papyrus’ work to equip young people and their communities with the skills to recognise and respond to suicide behaviour is something I wholeheartedly support.

“I hope the money raised can help them continue to raise awareness of this important issue.”

Richard Beasley, CEO of BWP Group, said: “Everyone in the BWP family was rocked by the terribly sad news earlier this year.

“This effort by Phil has been amazing and we support everything that he is doing to honour our friend and former colleague by raising money and awareness for Papyrus.

“We’re truly proud of Phil and hope that those in need are able to reach out for support from this utterly crucial charity.”

The fundraiser can be viewed at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/papyrus-phil

To find out more at Papyrus visit: https://www.papyrus-uk.org/