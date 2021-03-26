Twyford charity fundraiser in memory of Gordon Storey raises more than £3,000

A JustGiving page set up to raise money in memory of a village stalwart has smashed its initial target of £1,000.

Gordon Storey, who was a member of Twyford Together, passed away on Tuesday, February 9 at the age of 72.

The page has raised more than £3,000 for Twyford Together charities.

The page says: “We know he [Gordon] was much loved and respected across the entire community thanks to his tireless work supporting the local community and his fund raising for the Twyford Together charities.

“Those who were lucky enough to work alongside him will know that one of his greatest strengths was to be able to connect people and persuade them to work together for a joint purpose and to help those in most need.

“In order to honour his memory and in keeping with what he would have wanted, we wish to somehow turn this truly sad time into a positive.”

Daisy’s Dream, Twyford Age Concern, Building for the Future, Camp Mohawk and ARC are among the causes set to benefit.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rob-yeadon to see the fundraiser.