Alternative polling stations agreed by Wokingham Borough Council ahead of elections

Changes to polling stations have been agreed by Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) ahead of this year’s local and police and crime commissioner elections.

The move is in response to the on-going coronavirus restrictions and has been carried out to ensure residents can cast their votes safely and securely.

Elections are due to take place on Thursday, May 6.

Polling station venues have been changed at several locations across the borough, including the following stations in the Hurst and Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe wards:

RBM in Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe Ward – The location will move from Hare Hatch Village Hall to Wargrave Pavilion.

HAM in Hurst Ward – This location will move from Mobile Unit at Warren Public House in Hurst to Hurst Village Hall.

In the event of more polling stations needing to be re-designated, it has been agreed that Andrew Moulton, assistant director of governance will decide on a new location in liaison with the relevant ward members.

This will allow the elections team to notify the affected residents about the change in polling station as quickly as possible and replace the need for either the council or a special council executive committee meeting to come to a decision.

A number of safety measures are set to be implemented at the polling stations including hand sanitiser and plastic screens.

Voters are asked to wear a face covering at all times, adhere to the social distancing rules and are encouraged to bring their own pens.

Residents who are clinically vulnerable or shielding are encouraged to vote by post and they can apply for this now.

Residents will receive a polling card, which informs them that the elections are taking place in their area and provides details of where and when they can vote.

Individuals will not need the polling card with them to vote, but will be asked to provide their name and address to a staff member on duty.

Andrew Moulton, assistant director governance, said: “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we want to make people aware that there may be a polling station change in their area.

“Our top priority in planning for these elections is to ensure that all polling stations are safe.

“There is also still time to apply for a postal vote, and I would encourage residents to do so in good time before the deadline of 5pm on Tuesday 20 April, especially for residents who are shielding.”

For more information about wards and when, where and how to vote visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk and search ‘elections 2021’.