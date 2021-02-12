Tributes paid to much-loved village 'stalwart' Gordon Storey who has passed away aged 72

Tributes have been paid to a village ‘stalwart’ and much-loved member of Twyford Together who has passed away aged 72.

Gordon Storey passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Described as the ‘driving force’ behind getting Twyford Together’s Business Forum started, Gordon also set up Twyford Charities Together, bringing charities in the area together to share ideas.

Friends said he worked ‘tirelessly’ to organise, promote and support the events in the village.

He is survived by his wife JoJo, his daughter Tilly and son David.

Paying tribute, Robin Yeadon, chairman of Twyford Together, said: “Gordon Storey was a driving force in getting the business forum started.

“He went on to organise many community oriented events, many of which have become annual fixtures - he would never accept 'no' as an answer when he asked someone or a company for help/assistance in a project.

“We all, as a community of Twyford, Ruscombe and the Environs, owe a debt of gratitude to Gordon Storey for all he achieved in bringing us all closer together.”



He added: “He will be sorely missed by those that knew him and those that benefited from his efforts around the village.”

Paul Cassidy, environment officer at Twyford Together, said: “I was greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Gordon Storey on Tuesday afternoon at the Royal Berkshire Hospital after complications following a procedure.

“I’ve known Gordon since I joined Twyford Together six years ago, and we worked together on various projects that was intended to improve the village of twyford for its residents.

“Gordon was a stalwart of village life, after a successful career with Mars he used his skills, determination and energies to bring together local businesses, schools , local charities and the council to forward these aims.

“He set up the business forum, bringing together local businesses and helping new ones, [and] he set up Twyford Charities Together where local charities met to share ideas and all local events had a fundraising profile for these local charities, raising much needed funds.”

He added: “A long list of popular events were born, the fun run, Easter egg hunt, triathlon, Twyford in Bloom, the street market, Christmas market, Christmas hampers, Twyfest [and] the list goes on.

“We often met in his 'office' the Duke of Wellington where local residents could find him working tirelessly on the next round of events, and finding themselves volunteered to help.

“He was a doer and his energy and positivity was infectious. All events were intended to be fun, for those involved in arranging them as well as the many 1000s of participants.

“The last event we worked on was achieving the prestigious GOLD village in bloom award. he will be sorely missed.”



Cllr Roy Mantel, chairman of Twyford Parish Council, said: “It is with sadness that Twyford Parish Council learned of the death of Gordon Storey. He was known to many and will be missed by all.



“He played an important part in many village organisations. His driving force was to do the best for Twyford, be it in the Twyford Twinning Association, Twyford Together or as a Berkshire Deputy Lord-Lieutenant."

Cllr Stephen Conway, Wokingham borough councillor for Twyford, said: “Gordon was a tireless worker for Twyford.

“Before lockdown and Gordon’s enforced isolation, I spoke with him regularly on village matters.

“I valued his opinion and was inspired by his infectious enthusiasm. I will miss him very much. My condolences to his wife JoJo and his family. Twyford has lost a great champion.”