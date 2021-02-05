Ruscombe woman makes short film for the BBC highlighting attitudes towards people with disabilities

A young woman from Ruscombe has made a short film for the BBC highlighting attitudes towards people with disabilities.

Kitty Holmes, 19, has severe cerebral palsy and is a full-time wheelchair user.

She is unable to talk and communicates through pointing at letters on a board.

She was commissioned by the BBC, through Screen South, to write a film exploring the attitudes of people towards people with disabilities in autumn 2019.

The film ‘Speak to me, Listen to me’, which was written and directed by Kitty, gives audiences an insight into the experiences of disabled people from the point of view of ‘someone living with profound disability herself’.

The film showcases individuals with visible disabilities being ‘sidelined’ on a daily basis.

The film, which is Kitty’s first, challenges individuals’ perceptions of disabled people and encourages them to think about others who are different from themselves and how they can relate to them.

Kitty has written several short stories, won competitions and had her work published. She has recently set up her own arts company called Ignite Arts.

Discussing the film, Kitty said: “I went on a course with Resource Productions and learned how a film is made.

“Then they told us about an opportunity to write a film for the BBC. I really wanted to apply so I sent them a pitch. I was so pleased when they selected my idea.

“It is about two disabled people who get overlooked by someone who is on his way to a concert. It is only a very short film but it shows how uncomfortable he is approaching people who look a bit different.

“I worked with Resource Productions in Slough who always are a brilliant support. They are really great and inclusive. I wrote the film myself though.”

She added: “I wanted to show people what life is like from the point of view of a disabled person. Most people don’t realise that we often get ignored because it’s easier for people.

“I am so proud of it – it’s amazing because it came out exactly how I imagined it should.

“Everyone I have spoken to about it is really impressed. I can’t wait to find out what people think when they see the finished film.”

Explaining her main message, Kitty added: “That disabled people are not scary or easier to avoid. They are just the same as everyone else even though they might look a bit different. I hope it helps to break down barriers.”

Her film is set to be shown on the BBC soon. To see a trailers of her film visit: https://ignite-arts.co.uk/about/