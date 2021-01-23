Hurst charity appeals for charity and essential item donations following increase in demand

A charity in Hurst which provides clothing and other essentials to those in ‘personal crisis’ is asking for items to be donated following an increase in demand.

Writing on its Facebook page, The Cowshed said: “We urgently need your help please. The demand for our service is huge, since March 2020 we have seen an increase of over 400 per cent and this is showing no signs of reducing, especially with the cold weather and the new lockdown measures, as sadly domestic violence and emergency rehousing cases continue to rise.”

The charity added that it is ‘struggling to fulfil’ its referrals and is in need of ‘good quality clothing items’ such as men’s tops in medium, jeans for both men and women, cot bedding, baby clothes, coats for men and women, new underwear and socks for adults and children, leggings and joggers, trainers, good quality towels, warm winter gloves, hats and scarves for adults and children’s winter clothes, especially for ages 2 to 9 years.

The Cowshed’s Winnersh centre is open Monday to Thursday from 10am to 3pm to ‘receive donations in a COVID safe way’ during essential trips out.

Alternatively, the charity also has some items on its Amazon wish list they are are ‘always short of’. The list can be found at: https://amzn.eu/d8n240w