Hurst children's charity fundraise to provide computers and tablets to those without access

A children’s charity in Hurst is fundraising to provide computers and tablets to children without access, allowing them to complete their online studies in lockdown.

The ‘Computers for Lockdown Home Learning’ appeal started by First Days Children Charity has raised more than £6,100 in total.

A Localgiving page set up by the charity said donations could provide a tablet to enable online learning, a laptop for a child to learn through Teams and a Chromebook for a youngster to use Google classroom.

Writing on the page, the charity said: “Children who don’t have access to IT equipment at home are at huge risk of being left behind in their education – especially compared to their friends who do have computers and tablets at home.

“Now that schools are set up for online learning and there is an expectation for children to engage with this, the risk of falling behind in education is even higher and the need to support these children is even more urgent.

“We are working with local schools and authorities to get computers to those families who really need them for online learning.

“When you donate, if you would like your funds to go towards equipment in a specific area then add it into your message.”

Explaining further on its Facebook page, the charity said it was ‘really worried’ about the effect school closures will have on children who do not have access to computers and tablets at home.

It added: “This has the potential to be even worse than the first mass school closure as there is an expectation for all children to be learning from home via their computers. For some children this will simply not be an option and they will be left behind. Education is the most important way that children can have the chance to access all the opportunities that are given to their more wealthy peers.

“We are working with local schools, charities and authorities to give computer equipment to the families who most need it.”

Visit localgiving.org/appeal/lockdownIT to see the appeal.