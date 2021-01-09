Understanding Dementia to start online carer training course this month

A dementia charity has revealed the dates for its next training course for carers, starting from Tuesday, January 21.

The course, by Twyford charity Understand-ing Dementia, will be delivered through Zoom and will include a variety of follow-up support from both fellow participants and charity staff.

The charity asks participants to read the accompanying booklet, available for £3.99 plus postage, but the course itself is free for unpaid dementia carers.

For more information email: lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk