SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 09
2 °C
Sun, 10
4 °C
Mon, 11
7 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Understanding Dementia to start online carer training course this month

    A dementia charity has revealed the dates for its next training course for carers, starting from Tuesday, January 21.

    The course, by Twyford charity Understand-ing Dementia, will be delivered through Zoom and will include a variety of follow-up support from both fellow participants and charity staff.

    The charity asks participants to read the accompanying booklet, available for £3.99 plus postage, but the course itself is free for unpaid dementia carers.

    For more information email: lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk

    Twyford

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved