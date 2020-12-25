Twyford Parish Council clerk praises 'successful' tree planting event at meeting

The clerk at Twyford Parish Council has thanked councillors for taking part in the ‘successful’ tree planting event on Saturday, December 5.

The event took place as part of The Big Twyford Tree Planting Project 2020 which was set up by Twyford resident Rebecca Howard’s daughters who wanted to create their own woodland.

Over 75 trees were planted in Stanlake Meadow at the event.

Speaking at Twyford Parish Council’s meeting of the full council on Thursday, December 10, clerk Lucy Moffatt said: “The big tree planting event held on Saturday was really successful.

“I think residents welcome the opportunity to purchase and plant their own trees and there was really good community spirit.

“A big thank you to the councillors that attended.”

She added: “We've received inquiries from residents interested in getting involved in a future tree planting event.

“It would be a really nice idea because we have to scale this event down because of COVID. We had originally planned to have speakers on environmental matters, and demonstrations on making bird boxes and bug hotels.”

Cllr Sue Wisdom also thanked clerk Lucy Moffatt and assistant clerk Lynn Povey for their work in supporting Rebecca with the project.