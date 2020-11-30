MP Theresa May welcomed as new patron of Hurst Bowling Club

A bowling club in Hurst has welcomed MP Theresa May as its new patron.

Mrs May visited Hurst Bowling Club on Friday, October 23 to meet club committee members at the Castle Inn to discuss their community work through Link and SHINE, the history of the club and its proposed future developments.

During her visit, Mrs May reviewed plans for a new clubhouse, which were recently approved.

The clubhouse will allow the club to widen the use of its facilities by other community groups.

Fundraising by the club has been supplemented by a grant from Sport England, however, a further £87,000 is needed for the project.

Ronnie Ashley, Hurst Bowling Club committee member, said: “When I wrote to Mrs May, on behalf of our club, asking for her patronage it was on an impulse, not an expectation. We are so delighted that someone of her stature agreed to support us and even more delighted that she spent an hour listening to our history, hopes for the future and inspecting our ancient green.”

www.hurstbowlingclub.co.uk