Understanding Dementia launches free online training for carers

A Twyford-based dementia charity has introduced free online training for those looking after a friend or family member with dementia.

The training, which has moved online through Zoom, offers an opportunity for free follow-up support from the trainer, as well as the option to become part of an online support group for dementia.

The training is free for unpaid dementia carers, however the charity asks that those taking part read the booklet that comes with the training – this can be ordered through email for £4.99, including postage.

You can choose between morning, afternoon and evening session slots and can log in from home.

Contact lucy.w@understandingdementia.co.uk for information, ordering the booklet or to register.