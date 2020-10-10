New headteacher expresses her delight as she takes up role at The Colleton Primary School

The deputy headteacher of a primary school in Twyford has been promoted to her first headteacher role.

Michelle Law, who was previously deputy head at The Colleton Primary School, took over as headteacher in September following the departure of Caroline Norris, who was in the position for the past 11 years.

Mrs Law has worked in education for the the last 15 years, teaching at St Paul’s CE Junior School and St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, both in Wokingham, in senior leadership roles before joining The Colleton Primary School in 2017.

In her role, Mrs Law says she will ‘ensure the wellbeing of all pupils’ and the ‘highest standards of education’ in line with the school’s values and ethos.

She said: “I am delighted to take up the role as headteacher. I am very proud of The Colleton and its unique ethos and am very much looking forward to working with our staff and families.

“I took up the post to lead a school that I love and to influence and make a difference to ensure all children develop a lifelong love of learning and are well equipped to cope with challenges they face in life both academically and socially.”

She added: “My vision as the new headteacher is to ensure that our school is a happy place where everybody thrives and achieves the very best they can both socially and academically.

“Since all the children returned to school in September, there has been a high focus has been on ensuring wellbeing of all to build and develop learning behaviours and for us to regroup as a community.”