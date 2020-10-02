Wargrave Local History Society discuss Berkshire in the Civil War during September Zoom meeting

While COVID-19 puts a stop to its normal meetings, Wargrave Local History Society has taken to the internet and used Zoom to deliver September’s presentation.

The meeting’s speaker was local historian and president of the Berkshire Local History Association, Joan Dils.

She told members about Berkshire during the Civil War from 1642 to 1648, discussing how people reacted and coped.

The society plans to hold further meetings via Zoom while the current COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

The next meeting on Tuesday, October 13, will see Joy Pibworth give a presentation on ‘Heroes of Woodley Airfield’, which is an area of pioneering aviation.

For more information visit: www.wargravehistory.org.uk