Twyford parish councillors to devise plan informing public about fly-tipping and parking issues

A plan to inform the public about fly-tipping and parking issues in Twyford is being devised by parish councillors.

At a meeting on September 22, Cllr Andrea Evans shared examples of fly-tipping, including an oven left on a pavement, and queried whether this was an issue that the parish council dealt with, or whether it was something it would need to ‘communicate back to the community’ by informing residents what the rules are and providing recommendations.

She added that she also regularly notices drivers parking on double yellow lines and often on pavements in the village and questioned what the process was for addressing this issue.

Parish clerk Lucy Moffatt said that fly-tipping could be reported to Wokingham Borough Council, but as this was a slightly different issue and involved people putting waste outside their own properties, the council could raise it with the police when a representative attends the next full council meeting.

Mrs Moffatt also suggested that the parish council could create a social media post regarding fly-tipping.

Cllr Martin Alder said: “Perhaps it’s just a matter of pointing out to [residents] they can leave that waste on their property, but it mustn’t go on to public property.”

He added: “People should be aware that the people taking the stuff away should have the appropriate documentation and certificate to prove that it’s actually going to be disposed of legally.”

Cllr Evans added that it would be a good idea to ‘tackle it more broadly’ rather than ‘wait for incidents and then report them piecemeal’.

Discussing parking issues, Cllr Charles Wickenden, said: “Our pavements are really narrow.

“ If anybody’s parking on our pavements, they are de facto causing obstruction.

“I think we should make a general point about that as a parish council that we’re concerned in this village that we have such narrow pavements and such restrictions on our pedestrians already.”

Cllr Bridget Ditcham suggested that this item goes back to the planning and amenities committee and is put on their next agenda, and that they ‘come up with a plan regarding informing the public’.

The meeting also saw Cllr John Jarvis highlight the success of Polehampton swimming pool, which was open this summer.