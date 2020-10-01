Wargrave Cricket Club aim to raise £2,500 for video equipment and software to livestream matches

09:00AM, Thursday 01 October 2020
Wargrave Cricket Club is fundraising to buy video equipment and software in order to live stream cricket matches.
The software and equipment will enable the club to live stream all its 1st and 2nd XI games, as well as some of the Colts matches.
Writing on the GoFundMe page, fundraiser organiser, Neal Robinson, said: “Not only is it great to be able to support the sides when you can't make it to the Rec but it will also engage a wider audience, add possibilities for future sponsorship and give feedback to our coaching team to be able to analysis and improve performance.
“If you would like to donate towards this then that would be hugely appreciated by everyone at Wargrave CC.”
He added that any additional money raised over the £2,500 target will go towards purchasing covers and sight screens for the club’s second playing square.
“These purchases will ensure that more matches can be played on the second square and will also improve the experience for players,” Neal added.
To view the fundraiser visit: https://uk.gofundme.com/ f/wcc-goes-live?utm_medium=referral&utm_source =unknown&utm_campaign =comms_hxyw+wcc-goes-live
