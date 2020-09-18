Wargrave children's charity grateful for Louis Baylis Trust support

A fun refuge for young people in Wargrave has received funding from the Louis Baylis Trust to help adapt to the pandemic and stay afloat amid a tough financial time.

Camp Mohawk, located in Crazies Hill, provides a safe haven for children with physical and mental disabilities with activities aimed at relaxing them and developing their social skills and confidence.

The COVID-19 crisis has hit the charity hard and it is expected to have a shortfall in funding of about £50,000, in part due to a lack of fundraising events.

It had to close its doors when initial lockdown restrictions arrived back in March, but since a slight easing of the rules it has been there for children and families who rely on the service, and who have found it tough during a long period of isolation.

The £2,000 grant from the Advertiser’s owner has gone towards funding the charity’s ‘family support project’, which allows families to visit Camp Mohawk at certain times to use its range of facilities.

These include an adapted playground, sensory garden, swimming pool and fully accessible set of swings, allowing a child in a wheelchair to use them.

The family support project costs Camp Mohawk about £68,000, with the majority of this funded by the charity ‘Global’s Make Some Noise’.

Indoor facilities have been restricted due to coronavirus, but fundraising manager Tina Jacobs says it is all about adapting for the future and supporting children and their families in the best way.

Other projects include a ‘short breaks’ programme, which are a series of groups for young people to meet up and participate in a variety of activities.

“The Louis Baylis Trust has supported us for a number of years so we are extremely grateful for that,” Tina said.

“It has been quite heart-warming to see how the trusts have been so flexible and understanding about the difficulties charities have faced.

“We are a very responsible charity, but we had to dip into our reserves – you can furlough most of your staff but you still have to maintain the site, so you can’t furlough everybody.”

She added: “The thing we will suffer most from is the ability to do community fundraising, and those organisations who usually run them and give us funding, they can’t.”

To find out more about Camp Mohawk, visit www.campmohawk.org.uk