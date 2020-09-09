Twyford falconry centre calls for public's help finding new home

The founder of popular falconry centre has appealed to the public for help finding a new home.

Feathers and Fur Falconry Centre has been based at Ladds Garden Village, in Bath Road, for 11 years, but now finds itself without a home after it was left out of the plans for the site’s redevelopment.

It has now been put on notice, and will continue operating for another three months, but owner and founder Sadie Sheppard has appealed for help from the public in helping her find a new home for her feathered friends.

She said: “I’m disappointed, gutted, I built this place up from nothing. There was nothing here when I first came here.

“I love my business and I love what I do, I love my birds, so the thought of selling the business or moving on or giving up is not even on the cards, so I am moving my business.

“We are not a small business, I am a good going concern with lots of social media, lots of Youtube, we’ve been on the telly a lot. If you feel a site could benefit us, I’d love to hear about it.”

On how her business would operate for the next few months, she said: “We have three months to find a new site, but we are still doing our sessions, and anyone who has a voucher, they no longer have a validity date.

“They will be used when we’ve moved, when we’re at somewhere new, you do not have to worry, your voucher will always be honoured.

“We will have a new site, it will be within the Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire area, I’ve got family here and I’m not moving away, but I just need your help. Any suggestions you can bring to the table would be fabulous”

Sadie added that there are some conditions that need to be taken into account at a new site. It must be a safe flying area, so it would not be possible to set up near a motorway.

Any site would need to be large enough to houseseveral aviaries, and must not be near any chicken or pheasant farms.

A statement on the Ladds Garden Village website says: “Ladds Garden Village has been run by the same family for 40 years, who have worked hard to create the retail area.

“The time has now come to move into a new, exciting era and welcome in a new family to take over and redevelop the retail area, continuing the cherished legacy of the garden centre.

“This sadly means we will be saying a heartfelt goodbye to our wonderful retail tenants in the garden centre for the site to go under redevelopment.

“We wish them all the best of luck for the future.”

If you know of or own any areas of land that could be suitable, contact Sadie through Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/Feathersandfurfalconrycentre or email her on info@feathersandfur.co.uk