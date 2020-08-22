Camp Mohawk reopens following months of closure due to coronavirus outbreak

A multi-activity day centre for children with special needs and their families has reopened following months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Camp Mohawk, which had to close to visitors in March, supports about 1,000 children with physical and cognitive disabilities from Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and surrounding areas.

While unable to open, the centre set up online support groups and one-to-one sessions, funded through Tesco Bags for Help and Berkshire Community Foundation.

The sessions provided a way for some young people, who were isolated at home, to stay in contact with their friends and playworkers.

The charity, which is funded entirely through donations, estimates it has lost ‘at least £24,000’ in fundraising income this year due to the cancellation of community events.

Camp Mohawk estimates it ‘may lose another £30,000 from other fundraising channels’.

The charity was able to open its outdoor playgrounds and pool earlier this month, following work to add outdoor facilities for handwashing.

Tina Jacobs, fundraising manager, said: “Normally we have around 60 people per day on site in the school holidays but, to maintain social distancing, we have just eight families per day – four in the morning and four in the afternoon.

“We are prioritising families with the greatest need for this summer. For some, Camp Mohawk is the only place they are able to visit outside their home because of the needs of their child. It is really great to be open again – even in a limited way – and offering some freedom, respite and relaxation to young people and their families.”

To donate to Camp Mohawk visit: https://www.campmohawk.org.uk/donate/