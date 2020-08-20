Residents calls for measures to reduce speeding and traffic issues in Twyford

Residents in Twyford are calling for measures to be implemented to reduce speeding and traffic issues in the village.

Mark Hammond, who lives in the High Street with his wife Carla, said that the crossroads and the four roads connected to it (High Street, London Road, Wargrave Road and Waltham Road), ‘all have exactly the same issues and all have speeding issues all the time’.

The 59-year-old had concerns over drivers getting ‘impatient’ at the four-way traffic lights and speeding ‘to get through the lights’.

He added: “I was almost wiped out [while walking] with my dog a few months ago.

“I got off the kerb and a van two cars back decided he wasn’t waiting and pulled out behind the cars and then overtook the cars on a red light.”

Mr Hammond added that due to the High Street being an A-road with a narrow footpath, cars are ‘hurtling past’ close to pedestrians.

He said he has seen ‘old ladies’ ‘physically pin themselves against the wall’ in the High Street.

The High Street resident has not yet reported the issue to the police but said problems have been ‘definitely getting worse’ over the last two or three years.

Discussing what he would like to see done, Mr Hammond said he would like the ‘police out in force’, with four speed vehicles situated ‘somewhere at each point down each of those roads’. He also wants to see more traffic calming measures in the High Street,

Twyford residents Hannah Elliott and Vanessa Forster have also raised issues, including the traffic building up and cars jumping the traffic lights or accelerating before they turn red.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said the force delivers ‘targeted enforcement and education’ and added: “Our work also includes positioning and administering safety cameras, working with partners and communities to share information and intelligence to reduce casualties, using diversion schemes as an alternative to prosecution, participating in joint road safety initiatives and ensuring a consistent and appropriate road safety message is promoted by all the partners.”

He urged members of the public to report speeding or poor driving online or via 101.

In a statement, Wokingham Borough councillor Pauline Jorgensen (Con, Hillside), executive member for highways and transport, said: “We are aware of residents’ concerns in the area around parking and traffic and continue to make improvements on and around the crossroads where we can.

“Intelligent vehicle detection and light phasing continue to be improved at Twyford crossroads, as part of our wider programme to put intelligent transport systems in place across the borough to cut congestion.”