Litter pick to be carried out by Charvil Matters

A litter pick is set to be carried out by Charvil Matters on Sunday, August 23.

The event will take place at Milestone Avenue lay-by (opposite the Texaco Petrol Station) at 10.30am.

Writing on the event’s Facebook page, Sam Akhtar, from the group, said: “Just bring yourself and some gloves.

“Extra litter pick sticks always welcome. We will be following the Government guidelines on social distancing rules and limiting numbers if required.

“If you would like to pop along email us on charvilmatters@gmail.com.”