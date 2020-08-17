SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 17
22 °C
Tue, 18
21 °C
Wed, 19
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Litter pick to be carried out by Charvil Matters

    A litter pick is set to be carried out by Charvil Matters on Sunday, August 23.

    The event will take place at Milestone Avenue lay-by (opposite the Texaco Petrol Station) at 10.30am.

    Writing on the event’s Facebook page, Sam Akhtar, from the group, said: “Just bring yourself and some gloves.

    “Extra litter pick sticks always welcome. We will be following the Government guidelines on social distancing rules and limiting numbers if required.

    “If you would like to pop along email us on charvilmatters@gmail.com.”

    Twyford

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved