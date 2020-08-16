Wokingham Borough Council plan for new waterproof sacks to keep paper and card dry

New waterproof sacks to keep paper and card dry are being planned by Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) for its kerbside recycling collection.

The move would see black boxes currently used for kerbside recycling replaced with weighted hessian sacks which are Velcro sealable. It follows changes in the world market for recycled goods, which have meant that wet card and paper is no longer accepted at recycling plants.

The upfront funding needed for the scheme was approved by WBC’s decision making executive on Thursday, July 30. In the long-term, the council is considering other options such as wheelie bins to increase recycling.

Executive member for environment Cllr Parry Batth said: “We have looked at all the options available and found these sacks are the best option. They are waterproof, robust and are weighted down so they will not blow away.

“The sacks have a slightly larger capacity than the black bins and residents would not be limited in how many of them they have – so there will be no need to overfill them or for them to get too heavy.”