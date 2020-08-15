Theresa May objects to planning application to develop 57-flat retirement village in Sonning

MP Theresa May has objected to a planning application seeking to develop a 57-flat retirement village in Sonning.

The application, submitted by Turley on behalf of applicants Arlington Retirement Lifestyle, seeks to build 57 flats suitable for older people on land south of the Old Bath Road.

The proposed development will see three homes demolished and three, three-storey buildings erected featuring a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments.

Writing on its website for the development, Arlington Retirement Lifestyle said: “Launching in 2021, we are excited to announce the development of our retirement village located in the heart of Sonning, Berkshire.

“The development will consist of 57 luxury apartments and communal facilities designed to the highest standards with the residents’ well being and comfort our top priorities.”

Commenting on the application, the village’s MP Theresa May noted that the company seeking to develop ‘have already started marketing the proposed apartments’.

She further noted ‘a number of inaccuracies in describing the development, including in the papers lodged with the council’.

Mrs May added: “I believe the application should be rejected because it represents over-development of this site, will significantly increase traffic movements on already very busy and often congested roads, and will adversely impact local amenity.”

Commenting on the application, Cllr Michael Firmager (Con, Sonning) , said: “It is out of character with the area. This is also over-development of an already congested area especially with the side road to the proposed development already providing access with The Rams Rugby Club.

“This side road and other surrounding roads will be even more chaotic on match days. The access from here will be onto the A4 which is already extremely busy. There are also infrequent bus links and this site is a long way from local amenities. “

Arlington Retirement Lifestyle could not be reached for comment.

The consultation period for the application ends on Thursday, August 27. It can be viewed at: https://planning.wokingham.gov.uk/FastWebPL/detail.asp?AltRef=201833&ApplicationNumber=201833&AddressPrefix=&Postcode=&KeywordSearch=&Submit=Search