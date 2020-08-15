Tributes paid to former Wokingham Borough Council leader Frank Browne who passes away aged 50

Tributes have been paid to a former leader of Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) who ‘cared very deeply about improving the lives of residents’.

Frank Browne, who has died at the age of 50, spent 12 years as borough councillor for Remenham and Wargrave and six years as leader of the council.

Mr Browne was first elected to WBC in 1996 and, in 1997, the Conservative was elected as leader of the opposition.

After the Conservative group regained control of the council in 2002, Mr Browne became the youngest council leader in the country, aged just 32.

He also served as chairman of the Berkshire Leaders Group, representing the county on the South East Regional Assembly and the South East Leader’s Panel.

He was a ‘good friend and supporter’ of the Wokingham Conservative Association and served as its deputy chairman for policy and campaigning from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2018 to early 2020.

As a ‘seasoned campaigner’ Mr Browne also supported a number of European and Parliament campaigns, such as working on the 2017 and 2019 General Election campaign, Boris Johnson’s mayoral campaign and Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in North Carolina in 2008.

Paying tribute, current councillor for Remenham and Wargrave and leader of WBC, Cllr John Halsall, said: “Frank cared very deeply about improving the lives of residents throughout Wokingham and in his capacity as leader of Wokingham Borough Council made an extremely valuable contribution to our community.

“He lived for many years in Remenham and thereafter Henley. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.

“As leader, Frank tackled multi million pound overspends, re-established solid financial foundations, trebled reserves and re-instilled a rigorous financial discipline into the organisation and contributed to Wokingham Borough being recognised as having the best quality of life in the country in 2007. Frank will be missed hugely as he was a good friend and stalwart defender of Wargrave.”

Wokingham Conservative Association chairman David Edmonds, said: “Frank cared very deeply about improving the lives of residents throughout Wokingham and in his capacity as leader of Wokingham Borough Council made an extremely valuable contribution to our community. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.

“Frank will be missed hugely as he was a good friend and supporter of Wokingham Conservative Association for many years.”

Wokingham MP John Redwood said: "I was saddened to hear of Frank’s untimely death, and send my condolences to his family and close friends.”