Louis Baylis grant will provide 'ongoing support' for Daisy's Dream

Berkshire-based children’s charity Daisy’s Dream says it is ‘extremely grateful’ to have received a donation of £500 from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Daisy’s Dream offers advice and support to children, young people and their families who have been affected by the death or critical illness of someone they love.

The self-funded service is delivered free of charge by professionally-trained therapeutic practitioners.

In the last year alone, Daisy’s Dream supported more than 800 children from nearly 600 families across Berkshire and the surrounding areas, and the number of referrals continues to grow each year.

“We are extremely grateful for the support with the kind donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.” said Gill Stevens, Daisy’s Dream director.

“The £500 will provide much needed ongoing support for a family for a year. This includes telephone advice and support for a parent or carer and 1:1 individually tailored support for the children at home or school.

“In addition, we will be able to offer whole family sessions and attendance at group events, where appropriate.

“None of this would be possible without the fantastic support of our brilliant local communities.”

Now in its 24th year, Daisy’s Dream has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had an impact on both the fundraising events and the way in which the service is delivered.

The charity’s work continues with modified processes to allow the on-going delivery of essential support to children, young people and their families.

For more information on Daisy’s Dream and how to get involved visit www.daisysdream.org.uk