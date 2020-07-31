Sonning Village Show cancelled following coronavirus outbreak

This year’s Sonning Village Show has been cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak.

Writing on its Facebook Page, the Sonning Show committee, said: “It's with much regret that we have decided to cancel the Sonning Village Show for 2020.

“We're sure that this doesn't come as much of a shock because of the current climate in the world, we just want to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our Committee, stall holders, helpers and all those involved in organising and attending the show is our priority.

“Unfortunately, we wouldn't be able to guarantee this, hence we have had to make this tough decision. We are very sorry, and we trust you understand and agree with our decision.”

The show is due to return next year, on Saturday, September 18, 2021.