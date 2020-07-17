Attendees enjoy first ever virtual Hurst Show and Country Fayre

More than £3,000 was raised for charity at the first ever Virtual Hurst Show and Country Fayre.

The popular annual show moved online following the cancellation of the normal weekend festivities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event took place on Saturday June 27, to Sunday, June 28 and included a mixture of virtual and real events, saw visitors enjoy a range of socially-distanced treats including a coffee and cake van, plant and book stalls, an ice cream van, and the Hurst Garden Gate Trail, showcasing paintings, craft and photography.

Fayre-goers were also treated to a classic vehicle which saw various cars drive through Hurst village tooting their horns.

Virtually, attendees got the chance to take part in a series of online events including a virtual quiz, a wine tasting session and a kids' disco and even enjoyed an interactive sing-a-long hosted by the Ukuladies, as well as a ‘meet the animals’ session staged by Just Around the Corner.

Online performances included the Hurst Morris People’s display, Occasions Singers, Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs, and Reading Scottish Pipe Band Youth Section.

Villagers exhibited homemade hobby horses in their front gardens, ready to by judged by BBC Sport’s presenter Mike Bushell.

Causes supported by the show included Just Around the Corner, Alexander Devine Hospice, Scouts, Red Diamonds, Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs, Guides, St Nicholas CofE Primary School and St Nicholas Pre-School.

Suzy Turner, show chair, said: “We were determined to keep the show going and were delighted at the success of the weekend and events running up to it.

“A huge thank you to everyone who contributed.”

So far almost £10,000 has been raised for local good causes.