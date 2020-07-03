Waltham inn listed in prestigious pub guide

A popular pub has been listed in a prestigious national pub guide.

The Bell, in The Street, is one of four Berkshire pubs to be listed in the Real Heritage Pubs of the South East guide, published by the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).

The guide is the first of its kind for the South East and includes pubs from Berkshire, Bucks, Oxfordshire, Isle of Wight, Surrey, Sussex and Kent.

The other Berkshire pubs named in the 136-page guide are The Queens Head in Wokingham, The Retreat in Reading and The Bell Inn in Aldworth, which was named the CAMRA Pub of the Year this year.

Editor and historic pubs expert Geoff Brandwood said: “As a period of great uncertainty for the nation’s pubs hopefully comes to a close, it’s a real delight to release the final instalment of the Real Heritage Pub guide series.

“This guide highlights the best-preserved pubs across the South East region, allowing you to experience pub history even if you’re unable to visit them in person right now.

“It also champions the need to celebrate, understand and protect the genuine pub heritage we have left, and revenue raised from the title goes back into CAMRA campaigning.”

The guide is £7.99 (or £5.99 for members) can be purchased from shop.camra.org.uk