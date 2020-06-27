Residents encouraged to join litter pick at Dinton Pastures Country Park

Residents across Wokingham borough are being encouraged to join a litter pick to clear rubbish left behind at Dinton Pastures Country Park.

The Dinton Litter Pick, which started on Saturday, gives visitors the chance to grab a litter picker and a rubbish bag from the main car park and help clear leftover rubbish at the park.

Equipment will be disinfected, in line with the Government rules; hand sanitiser will also be available and visitors are asked to wear the gloves provided during their litter pick.

Participants are asked to observe the two-metre social distancing rule and are reminded to wash their hands before and after.

Rangers are also advising the volunteers not to pick up broken glass, sharp implements or animal faeces, or dispose of hot or lit barbecues.

Staff should be informed instead.