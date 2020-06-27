Councils and community groups help shops and businesses reopen safely in the Wokingham Borough

Resources and activities are on offer to help shops and businesses open safely in the Wokingham borough.

Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) is working closely with town and parish councils and community groups such as Twyford Together to ensure businesses open safely while adhering to the Government guidelines.

Changes to the main shopping areas in Twyford include increased social media and marketing campaigns to keep businesses and shoppers up-to-date, temporary changes to roads and footways, marked areas for queuing outside shops, clear signage to reinforce requirements such as social distancing and support packs for retailers and businesses.

Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and economic development, said: “It’s incredibly important that people continue to observe the rules and follow advice on how to shop safely.”