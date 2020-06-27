New initiative collating memories from the coronavirus pandemic launches in Twyford

A new initiative looking to create a portfolio of memories from the pandemic has been launched by Twyford Parish Council.

TwyForward – Twyford Arts and Crafts Festival 2020 looks to gather different forms of media that encapsulate villagers’ experiences and thoughts during the corona-virus and lockdown period.

The main focuses of the initiative are inclusivity and bringing different individuals together to commemorate this time and ‘looking forward and being positive and looking to the future’.

Memories can be in any form and medium, including writing, such as poems and diary excerpts, paintings, songs, photographs, music and video clips.

Cllr Rohana Abeywardana, who is leading the project, said: “The past two months have been an unsettling and anxious time for everyone.

“Twyford Parish Council has been impressed by the resilience and support that members of our community have demonstrated during this period of time.

“In months and years to come, we will look back and celebrate the strength of our community. But, perhaps, most importantly, we are looking forward to building on the positives achieved. It is great to see such a wealth of interest and responses from our residents in the initiative.

“Twyford Parish Council is hoping to arrange an exhibition to showcase the entries at a later date. We hope that TwyForward will become an annual celebratory event for our village.”

One venture is a doorstep portrait project, which is a charity project linked to TwyForward, in which Twyford photographer Vinny White-man take portraits of families on- their doorsteps. Anyone who buys a photo is invited to make a contribution to ARC or the NHS Charities Together.

Other projects include working in partnership with Twyford Together on a virtual Twyford in Bloom, advertising a virtual pet and dog show later this summer and an open air cinema in September next year.