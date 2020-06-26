Virtual Hurst Show and Country Fayre to take place this weekend

An annual show and country fair is set to hold its first ever virtual event this weekend.

The Hurst Show and Country Fayre will be online across the weekend following the cancellation of its traditional show due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Throughout June, people from the area have been encouraged to engage in socially-distanced events, which will culminate in what would usually be the weekend of the show.

Events now online include virtual dog and classic vehicle shows, and an online treasure hunt.

A virtual market of the online shops of stallholders who regularly support the show is also on offer, alongside a competition encouraging households to make and display hobby horses, which will be judged by BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell.

The virtual show itself is set to kick off with a village-themed quiz tomorrow (Friday) at 7.30pm, followed by a wine-tasting session via Zoom, hosted by Stanlake Park Wine Estate.

Over the show weekend, interactive events on Facebook will include a virtual session with Just Around the Corner, sing-along sessions with Ukuladies Plus One and an online disco on Saturday evening provided by Thames Valley Discos.

A weather-permitting Hurst Garden Gate Trail, featuring free, socially-distanced garden displays of photography paintings and crafts will also be available.

The Castle Inn and Vintage Hog Roast will be offering paella and hog roast rolls to take away.

The event is fundraising for a range of causes including Just Around the Corner, Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, St Nicholas CE Primary School and Hurst Pre-school, the scouts and guides.

Chair Suzy Turner said: “We are conscious that now more than ever, local good causes are struggling for funding. Last year the show donated over £15,000 so we wanted to do something towards raising an equivalent amount.

“We have kicked off the fund-raising with a £5,000 donation from show funds and hope to make up the £10,000 shortfall through the virtual show.

“We also hope that the virtual show enables people to have some fun and celebrate the fantastic community spirit shown during lockdown.”

Donations can be made through www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hurst-show

For more information visit www.hurstshow.uk/