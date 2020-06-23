Fundraiser set up for family of cyclist who tragically died in Sonning

A fundraising page set up to help the family of a cyclist who died in Sonning has raised more than £22,000.

Huw Jones, from Wokingham, passed away following a fatal road traffic collision in Thames Street on Wednesday, June 10.

The 42-year-old and his wife Julia had two children, Zoe, aged six and Ben, four.

The GoFundMe page was created on June 11 by Julia’s colleague Victoria Smith.

Writing on the page, Victoria said: “It is with deep, deep sadness that we’re setting this account up for our beautiful friend and colleague Julia, who tragically lost her husband Huw in a cycling incident.

“Julia hopes to go home to New Zealand from the UK, with Zoe and Ben, to be with her family for a while once things settle here and with flights the way they are at the moment it’ll likely be expensive.

“We’re raising money to assist with the cost of the flights for Julia and the children and to ease some financial worry in these uncertain times.

“For those who don’t know Julia, she is a flight attendant so things are particularly unsettled.

“If you are in a position to help, it will be gratefully appreciated by Julia, her family, Huw’s family, and her devastated colleagues.

“For clarification, Julia will be added as a beneficiary to this account to ensure all money goes to the family. Thank you.”

A 22-year-old woman from Reading was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs or drink. She has been released under investigation.

Police are still appealing for witnesses.

To view the fundraiser visit bit.ly/3dmAte4