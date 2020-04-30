Hurst resident raises spirits with baking competition and virtual pub quiz nights

A Hurst resident is raising the village’s spirit during the lockdown by organising a range of fun activities to keep families occupied.

Paul Palmer, who is one of the admins for the Hurst Residents Coronavirus Action Group on Facebook, came up with several ideas including The Great Hurst Bake Off, a weekly virtual pub quiz on Friday nights and is asking residents to create environmentally-friendly items to decorate the cricket club fence at the centre of the village.

The Great Hurst Bake Off, which started on Sunday, April 12 with the winner declared on Thursday, April 16, saw 54 people enter a range of creations including apple crumble, banoffee pie, a chocolate cake and jam tarts.

Pictures of the finished bakes were submitted onto the Hurst Residents Coronavirus Action Group, with the jam tarts baked by 16-year-old Emma Vaughan winning with the most likes.

Paul said: “As soon as you started doing something with baking even my children all wanted to bake a cake or make some bread. [It’s] just something to engage the children.”

Paul who also runs the Hurst Village Facebook page, also carries out weekly virtual pub quiz nights from 7.30pm on Friday evenings through Google Meets.

The quiz, which is run by Paul and two or three other volunteers, features categories such as history, general knowledge, famous people, geography, politics and ‘fish or fowl’, which ‘always goes down [well] with the children’.

“It’s just for fun, just to occupy people for an hour, just doing something different and getting everybody together in a group for an evening.”

Paul added that he is also asking residents to create a environmentally friendly items such as cloth paintings to surround the banner on the cricket club fence, which says thank you to the ‘NHS and all key workers from everyone in Hurst’.

Paul said: “We are now trying to decorate that fence just to bring a bit of brightness to the centre and also engage the children [and] give them something to do – make them feel that they are part of history.”