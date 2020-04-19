Hurst Show and Country Fayre is cancelled following coronavirus outbreak

This year’s Hurst Show and Country Fayre has been cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the show’s committee said: “It is with a very heavy heart that the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Hurst Show and Country Fayre.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, given the

significance of the funds that the show raises for local good causes.

“However, in the current climate, we have to keep the safety of our visitors, and all those involved in putting the show on, paramount.”

It added: “Hurst Show and Country Fayre will return in 2021, bigger and better than before,

celebrating how this great local community has pulled together in tough times and come out stronger as a result.”

The two-day event had been due to start on June 27.