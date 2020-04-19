SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sun, 19
17 °C
Mon, 20
17 °C
Tue, 21
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Hurst Show and Country Fayre is cancelled following coronavirus outbreak

    This year’s Hurst Show and Country Fayre has been cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak.

    In a statement on its Facebook page, the show’s committee said: “It is with a very heavy heart that the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Hurst Show and Country Fayre.

    “This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, given the

    significance of the funds that the show raises for local good causes.

    “However, in the current climate, we have to keep the safety of our visitors, and all those involved in putting the show on, paramount.”

    It added: “Hurst Show and Country Fayre will return in 2021, bigger and better than before,

    celebrating how this great local community has pulled together in tough times and come out stronger as a result.”

    The two-day event had been due to start on June 27.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved