Charvil parents and teachers to run Reading Half Marathon for new running track

A group of parents and teachers are planning to run the Reading Half Marathon in a bid to fundraise for a new running track at a school in Charvil.

The group of 18 are fundraising towards their £6,000 goal to obtain a new astro-turf all weather running track for Charvil Piggott Primary School, so children can take part in The Daily Mile.

The Daily Mile is a global initiative which encourages children to jog or run at their own pace, aiming for a full 15 minutes.

Parents were due to take part in the half marathon this month, but the event has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 1 following the coronavirus outbreak.

Chris Edwards, a parent who is taking part, said: “I’m a keen runner and it’s an idea that I floated on the school Facebook page.

“[I said] would anyone like to run the Reading Half Marathon with me to raise a bit of money for school.

“[I] didn’t really have any ideas about what to raise the money for but in the end there was a lot of interest from parents in particular.

“We were thinking about what we could raise money for and there were lots of ideas about sports equipment or sports activities. But then this whole thing around The Daily Mile came up.”

Chris added: “I think its really nice to be a part of something that's going to benefit children and benefit the school.”

Ken Hillerton, deputy headteacher at the school, said: “The Daily Mile is a great initiative to help children feel better and concentrate for longer at school.

“One of the school’s curriculum drivers is communities so to have 18 parents and teachers running the Reading Half Marathon this year in support of the school shows what a tight and extraordinary community this is.”

So far the group have raised more than £1,800. View their fundraising page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cpsadailymile