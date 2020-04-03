Twyford Donkey Derby cancelled following coronavirus outbreak

11:00AM, Friday 03 April 2020
A previous Donkey Derby
This year’s Twyford Donkey Derby has been cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak.
The event has been run by 1st Twyford Scouts since 1995.
Group Scout Leader, Tom Toy said: “We have cancelled it in line with the government recommendations, and all our other activities such as the various camps are also cancelled.”
Other activities that have been cancelled include ‘All In Camp’ and the National Scout Archery Championships, which were both scheduled for May.
