Dinton Pastures Country Park closes all car parks

A country park in Hurst has closed all of its car parks and public toilets in a bid to encourage people not to drive.

The move follows advice stating people should not be driving to carry out their daily exercise.

The Dinton Pastures Country Park website said: “All of our country park car parks and public toilets are closed until further notice. The move is in line with updated Government advice we have received that people should not be driving to their daily exercise and this includes not driving near to country parks and parking on residential roads.

“The restrictions will be enforceable by the police.”

Dinton’s nature parks (SANGs), country parks and other parks will still remain open for joggers, walkers and cyclists, providing the social distance requirement is maintained.

Play areas at Dinton Pastures Country Park have also been closed, alongside Dinton Activity Centre.