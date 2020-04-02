SITE INDEX

    • Public consultation extended for draft local plan update

    A public consultation for Wokingham’s draft local plan update has been extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    A spokeswoman for Wokingham Borough Council (WBC), said: “Given the circumstances regarding COVID-19 it was considered appropriate to extend the public consultation period by two weeks, ending at 5pm on Friday 3rd April.

    “This provides a further opportunity for residents, businesses and other interest parties to respond to the consultation. There is no need to resubmit earlier responses, and all responses will be analysed in order to help inform further work on the Local Plan.”

