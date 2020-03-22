Twyford resident sets up Facebook group to help village through coronavirus

A resident from Twyford has set up a Facebook group helping residents navigate through the coronavirus outbreak.

Sam Bramwell started Twyford Covid 19 Community Support, in a bid to help the community.

She said: “I have an elderly mum and dad (80 years old) living 100 miles away in two different parts of the country.

“My mum had a heart attack at the weekend and I was unable to go and see her, so on Sunday

I focused on what I could do and be proactive to help my village.

“I work in tech, [and have] access to a computer so I thought the best thing I can do is use some of my skills to set up a group that could help the elderly like my mum and people who might be vulnerable in Twyford and provide them with some support.

“We need as many people joining up as we possibly can.

“We have 70 plus people who can’t offer physical support but will help by phoning others in isolation and chat a chat.

“Everyone wants to help, which is lovely.”