Runners take on five mile road race at Dinton Pastures

Runners took on a five-mile off-road race at a country park on Thursday evening.

The Dinton X-Trail Night Run saw competitors take on the race at Dinton Pastures Country Park.

The race, which was chip timed and required entrants to wear a head torch, saw participants receive a customised wooden medal after crossing the finish line.

The winner of the race was Elliot Newman with a time of 32 minutes and 55 seconds.

Race organiser Ellie Barnes said: “The event was a great success – the recent rainfall made the terrain very wet and muddy, but this added to the runners’ challenge and fun.”