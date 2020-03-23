SITE INDEX

    • Runners take on five mile road race at Dinton Pastures

    Runners took on a five-mile off-road race at a country park on Thursday evening.

    The Dinton X-Trail Night Run saw competitors take on the race at Dinton Pastures Country Park.

    The race, which was chip timed and required entrants to wear a head torch, saw participants receive a customised wooden medal after crossing the finish line.

    The winner of the race was Elliot Newman with a time of 32 minutes and 55 seconds.

    Race organiser Ellie Barnes said: “The event was a great success – the recent rainfall made the terrain very wet and muddy, but this added to the runners’ challenge and fun.”

